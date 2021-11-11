While much of the country debates the merits of further expansion of child care tax credits (CTCs) and other stimulus plans through President Biden’s American Families Plan, many of my constituents have raised concerns about the administration’s push to approve trillions more in federal COVID-relief spending.
When I look back at our federal government’s spending habits over the past 20 months, I am reminded of when President Obama’s chief of staff famously said, “You never let a serious crisis go to waste.” While I do not often write about federal issues, we have been talking a lot about federal funding packages and I thought it might be worthwhile. Like you, I recognize that some of the federal COVID-relief spending has been necessary and even helpful. However, at what cost? Many Americans — and even state and local governments — are treating it as if it is “free money,” but you have to question the impact that debt will have on future generations.
Congress passed four spending bills totaling more than $4 trillion in government aid to aid in the nation’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, the Senate approved President Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan aimed at overhauling the nation’s infrastructure, and the White House introduced a new stimulus package called the American Families Plan, expected to total $1.8 trillion.
The real question is, how do these aid packages affect the average American taxpayer? And, to what end are we responding to the pandemic or funding the Biden Administration’s political scheme?
The first $1,400 stimulus check cost the federal government $400 billion. To put that in context, $400 billion is more than the gross domestic product (GDP) of North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Montana, Alaska, Wyoming and Vermont combined.
While using pretty numbers to paint half of the picture may help the President, Speaker Pelosi, and Senate President Schumer fire up their base, it will not change the scathing reality of the debt crisis. The reality is that as Americans, we have a right to know how the massive amount of debt will affect future generations.
Before I close, I want to share a reminder that what seems like “free money” really is not always so. This year, families who qualify for the Child Tax Credits (CTC) have received up to $1,800 through six monthly payments. While these payments are essentially an advance on their tax refund, many are unaware that they will see less money returned to them when they file next April, and even fewer know that they may end up owing money if they are overpaid.
As always, I hope you will contact me with any questions or concerns. You can reach me here at home anytime or through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. If you would like more information, visit the legislature’s website legislature.ky.gov or email me at shawn.mcpherson@lrc.ky.gov.
