I slowly, methodically backed my way into the foul lane dribbling the basketball low to the ground. The defender with hands held high, would be no match in preventing me from scoring. Thousands were watching as I positioned my 10-year-old body for a hook shot I had practiced at least a thousand times.

Of course I hit it and the crowd went wild. After all I was for a brief time Bevo Francis the greatest scorer in college basketball in 1953. He was 6-9 and I doubt that I was even 4-9. Still it didn’t stop me from pretending.

