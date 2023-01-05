As 2023 begins, I’m reminded how blessed I’ve been to serve as your Agriculture Commissioner for the past seven years. With just one more year left in my administration, I wanted to say thank you for allowing me to honor Kentucky’s agricultural past and plan for its future.

I’m hoping 2023 is another successful one for Kentucky farmers. That success sometimes comes in dollars. Cash receipts for Kentucky agricultural products reached an all-time high at $6.9 billion in 2021, with predictions that 2022’s cash receipts could soar to $8 billion. This is just a fraction of the total economic impact agriculture has on Kentucky’s economy — estimated at $49.6 billion a year. It gives you an idea of how the state of Kentucky is still very rich in agriculture. More than half of Kentucky’s acreage is engaged in some sort of agricultural pursuit. We are stronger together.

