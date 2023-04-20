Oh, how I love the way the lane at Flint Ridge presents herself once she has been mowed and freshly groomed. The beautiful green grass looks like a carpet stopping at the stoop of the porch, inviting all to come in and sit down.
Spring is one of my favorite seasons and all the sun and fresh air just make one feel revived.
As I was surveying the grounds, I was envisioning what flowers would be planted this year, when I thought of Grandmother. I have written about her in the past, Floriane Martin Scales, Adam’s grandmother. She was truly the epitome of what a grandmother should be. She was kind, gracious, and loved her family dearly. I remember the first time I met her; Adam had taken me to the Scales family Christmas at their home in Nolensville, Tenn., and from the moment I met her, she treated me as if I was one of the family. I suppose that was one of the many things that I noticed about her and hope to emulate as a grandmother myself. All her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren meant so much to her and she treated each and every one of them with the same love and affection.
Our children were able to spend special time with her and Granddaddy Elton every summer for several years, and both of our children still talk about this and the memories they have.
When you entered their home, they would both light up and get excited when you walked in the door. Our kids and their cousins know without a doubt how much they meant to both Grandmother and Grandaddy. One particular summer while Kate stayed a week at their home, Grandmother took her swimming at their local YMCA. She swam with a group of senior ladies and Katelyn was able to go and swim with the group. She talks about how Grandmother and the other women would put on their swimming caps, and their nose plugs, and then dive into the water. Kate was the youngest there and did not want or need the equipment, but laughed at how long it took them all to get prepared for their swim.
Grandmother would cook and bake all her favorites while she was there, and at night, they would play dominos until bedtime.
Grandmother would take her to the garden where they would pick green beans, tomatoes, squash, and Kate’s favorite — okra. Grandmother would take the bounty back to the house so she could fry her up a batch of fried okra. To this day, Katelyn says no one can prepare fried okra like her grandmother.
Grandmother introduced Kate to fried Spam, yes Spam and she loved it then and now, except none of us cook it. These seem like such simple things but were big memories that were given to her and all the grandkids and great-grandchildren.
Grandmother is the kind of grandparent I want to be, and have tried to implement her grandparenting skills in our house. Love them the same, be there for them the same, and make sure that all my grandchildren know how special each one of these precious little beings means to us. I want my grands to feel as loved as they have made me feel.
I hope you find time this week to “Bake a Memory” with someone you love. If you have the opportunity, go on Facebook and search Flint Ridge/The McCuddy Home. Like our page and follow us.
This pie crust recipe is a great one, easy, and so good. I double the recipe for my pie pan.
Amish — Pat in the Pan Pie Crust
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
½ tsp salt
3 tablespoons milk
1 ½ tsp sugar
½ cup vegetable oil
Add dry ingredients into the pie pan you will be using and mix around. Mix the milk with the oil and blend well. Then add to your dry ingredients. Mix all together with your hands and press into your pie pan. Add your pie filling and bake per recipe instructions. If you need the pie shell cooked before using, pierce the dough with a fork and bake at 425 degrees until lightly browned about 15 minutes, cool, and then add your pie filling.
Becky Scales is a columnist living in Logan County. She writes about her family, history, and the delicious recipes she prepares in her kitchen at the Flint Ridge-McCuddy Home, one of the oldest homes in Logan County, built in 1804, and owned by her family since 1829.
