As children, we often dream about what our future will hold. Maybe it’s a spectacular career, jet-setting around the globe. Maybe it’s to become a professional athlete, famous singer, or actor. Sometimes those dreams get derailed by our choices, and a new dream replaces the old. No matter how we think it will turn out, we believe in the future and its possibilities. We never believe life will go any other way than what we have dreamed.
My choices put my dreams on hold, and I haven’t wished that life had turned out any different. How could I? Without my life going the way it went, I wouldn’t have had three of the most beautifully flawed children I’ve ever seen. From my first child’s birth, I had one single fear of losing a child. Yet I believed in the natural order of life — that children bury their parents when the time comes. I never dwelled on my fear. I just believed that my children would outlive me.
One Sunday morning, my worst fear came true, and I was instantly thrust into membership of a group that no parent wants to be in. I’ll never forget that day. I can recount every second of the week beginning on July 30, 2017, as if it were yesterday. I remember thinking, “I can’t believe this is happening. This is all just a bad dream and I’m going to wake up any minute.” Five years later, I still can’t believe how much losing a child has changed me.
A great deal changed the day my middle child passed. Not only did I lose my son, but his siblings also lost their brother. In some ways, they also lost their mother because let me tell ya, I’m no longer the person I was before 1,965 days ago. I know to most I look the same, probably sound the same, might act the same, but that girl you knew 1,966 days ago no longer exists.
When you see me, what you see is a façade because the world has shown me that the more days that go by since my son’s passing, the more the world is tired of hearing about his passing. The world is scared to say his name, especially when I might hear it. The world thinks I should “be over THAT by now.” Unnecessary reminders of his absence keep that from happening.
Family meals are impossible because I will always have an empty seat at my table.
I’ll never have a complete family portrait taken again.
The first day of Spring is difficult because his birthday is at that time.
The 4th of July is difficult because he loved blowing things up (fireworks). Halloween is difficult because he loved getting his favorite Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup candy. Thanksgiving is difficult because he loved country ham and knew he’d be having some at one of the many family dinners. Christmas is the most difficult because even at 22, he fiercely believed Santa Claus was the magic in the holiday.
I know my son is with me every day, and throughout this year, I have no doubt he’s been sending me a sign. In the most unexpected times and places, I will see the word “believe.” It isn’t just once or twice I have run into this word. It’s constant, yet random — a day out with my sister, on a piece of jewelry from my youngest son, in decorations, and even on walls while covering stories for the paper. I’m not sure what it is he wants me to believe or believe in, but I’m doing my best.
It is true what they say about grief — while it’s a road everyone takes at some point, it is a journey you take alone for no two people grieve the same. I know I’m not the first mother to lose a child, nor will I be the last. I know my loss is no more important nor less than anyone else who has lost a child — no matter the circumstances.
If you have also lost a child, just know you are not alone. There are more parents out there who understand your pain and grief than you realize.
If you have never lost a child, but know someone who has, I have some advice for you. Talk about the child with his or her parents. Talking about them isn’t a reminder that they died, it’s a reminder that they lived. Tell their parents about a time you were with the child and the parent wasn’t around. Share the stories that will make their parent laugh and cry. Share the stories of their mischief and their generosity. You’ll be glad you did, and so will we.
