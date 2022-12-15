As children, we often dream about what our future will hold. Maybe it’s a spectacular career, jet-setting around the globe. Maybe it’s to become a professional athlete, famous singer, or actor. Sometimes those dreams get derailed by our choices, and a new dream replaces the old. No matter how we think it will turn out, we believe in the future and its possibilities. We never believe life will go any other way than what we have dreamed.

My choices put my dreams on hold, and I haven’t wished that life had turned out any different. How could I? Without my life going the way it went, I wouldn’t have had three of the most beautifully flawed children I’ve ever seen. From my first child’s birth, I had one single fear of losing a child. Yet I believed in the natural order of life — that children bury their parents when the time comes. I never dwelled on my fear. I just believed that my children would outlive me.

