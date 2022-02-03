The Kentucky General Assembly returned this week ready to work on your behalf in Frankfort, and I am pleased to report that we were able to finish the one-quarter mark of this legislative session on a high note. I have a few updates that I feel are particularly notable and would like to share with you.
Last Monday, lawmakers welcomed The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office from Atlanta. The delegation joined the Senate on the floor and was honored for its generous $100,000 donation to aid victims of the horrific storms in western Kentucky. During the visit, we thanked our friends for the generous donation while stressing the importance of our economic and cultural ties with Taiwan. While our relationship with Taiwan began as an economic partnership, it quickly turned into a friendship. I cannot stress enough how important it is for us to continue our support for the Taiwanese people as they a continually face an increasingly aggressive Chinese government.
On Tuesday, Jan. 25, we received a visit from U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, who provided an update from Washington and encouraged our legislative efforts this session. McConnell spoke to members of both chambers and surveyed the damage in western Kentucky.
The remainder of the week was focused on passing crucial legislation for the Commonwealth. The following are a few of the bills passed by the Senate, which are now on their way to the state House of Representatives for consideration:
Over the course of the pandemic, as Kentucky attempted to respond to COVID-19, constituents and lawmakers quickly recognized the flaws in our state statutes pertaining to executive powers during a state of emergency. Schools, small businesses, and at one point even our houses of worship, were subject to executive branch. It all occurred during the interim when the General Assembly was not in session, and unable to take legislative action.
That’s why I was proud to sponsor Senate Bill 88, which establishes the framework of what a special session would look like if initiated by the General Assembly. Currently, only the governor can call a special session, per the Constitution of Kentucky. In last year’s session, House Bill 4 was passed. That bill places a constitutional amendment on the November general election ballot for Kentucky voters to determine if they would like the General Assembly to be able to call a special session. Kentucky is currently one of only 14 states in the nation that does not allow the legislative branch to call a special session.
I want to emphasize that I do not believe the General Assembly should have unchecked authority either; balance is necessary and this bill will limit the days per year we can return, and would only take place under special circumstances, but I do believe it is important that the legislative branch has a voice on matters as significant as COVID-19.
SB 46 prohibits state contracts from being awarded to a business if a bidder or contractor were awarded the same or similar contract within the past five years that was procured by using an executive agency lobbyist convicted of a crime related to the contract. It would further prevent any employee associated with an agency from participating in procuring a contract for one year after termination if the contract relates to their previous employment.
SB 100 allows for residents of assisted-living facilities, long-term care facilities and mental health hospitals to be visited by a ‘compassionate caregiver’ under certain health and safety protocols. A compassionate caregiver could be a family member, legal guardian, outside caregiver, friend, or volunteer, who will be allowed at a resident’s bedside. The bill extends the original provision put in place by lawmakers during the recent Special Session. Prior to action by the Kentucky General Assembly, reports detailed heart-wrenching stories of elderly residents passing away alone, separated from those who made their lives meaningful. SB 100 considers the holistic well-being of those in their last days by giving equal attention to social, emotional, and spiritual needs.
