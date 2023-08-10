Recently, I have noticed state governments introducing more laws to prevent violence. But why do governments always look in all the wrong places for causes and answers?
Laws and police are good and do help, but will never replace restraints on personal conduct as to produce a civilized society. The more uncivilized we become, the more laws and police are needed to regulate behavior. But, it is moral values, not government regulations that make for a civilized society.
Our culture has rejected God and the Bible from society. Our schools teach evolution. Naturalism (in essence, atheism) has become the foundation. This philosophy sees life without purpose and hope. How different from the Bible, which teaches that God created everyone for a purpose.
As generations are lacking the knowledge of God, there are consequences that follow. We’re experiencing the increase of lawlessness, hatred, divisiveness, depression, and suicide.
We used to say that immoral behavior was wrong, but that’s accepted as normal now. We used to say that abortion was wrong, but it is now legalized in half the states. And as our culture allows the killing of the unborn, the more we will see people treating life in general as worthless. With such a meaningless outlook on life, no wonder people think it is okay to kill another human.
All violence is pure evil. The Bible says in John 10:10 that, The devil’s purpose is to steal and kill and destroy, but Jesus’ purpose is to give a satisfying life.
We are at that stage in America where evil is now accepted, promoted, and celebrated. The next step is where we persecute those who still call it evil. Evil is now good, and good is now evil.
People need to be taught right and wrong. But, just to tell them that an action is wrong is just an opinion. The Bible says that all authority in heaven and on earth has been given to Jesus Christ. Without the authority of Jesus Christ, man is simply left to compare ideas. If we remove His authority, then we have no basis on which to make the command, then everyone has a right to do what is right in his own eyes.
As we see our “cultural worldview” failing, many ask whatever happened to the “values” of past generations. But what they mean by “values” in reality is Christian morality that is based on a “Biblical worldview.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.