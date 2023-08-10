Recently, I have noticed state governments introducing more laws to prevent violence. But why do governments always look in all the wrong places for causes and answers?

Laws and police are good and do help, but will never replace restraints on personal conduct as to produce a civilized society. The more uncivilized we become, the more laws and police are needed to regulate behavior. But, it is moral values, not government regulations that make for a civilized society.

