It’s unreasonable how we allow styles and trends to dictate what we do.
We went through a time when we thought everything had to match. Our dress-up ensemble had to be the same shade of pink (or whatever) from head to toe--hat and gloves, shoes and purse, skirt and jacket. Now we hardly ever wear any kind of dress-up hat and gloves.
Upholstery fabric on the couch, chairs and throw pillows needed to be the same for the living room to be properly decorated. Then trends changed and we moved toward contrasting colors and fabrics to make the room more interesting.
Receiving enough wedding gifts of nice dishes of a selected pattern to have matching place settings all around the table was the dream and desire of every bride-to-be. It might take several gift occasions after the wedding to complete the whole set, but she felt so proud and grateful when that happened. How many sets of china are stacked in cabinet shelves gathering dust today?
We prefer ovenproof, dishwasher-safe, and practically unbreakable, if we are not using paper plates. Ease of use wins out over socially elevated a greater% of the time.
I had a sensible friend who was always on the lookout for one-of-a-kind place settings, so each person at her table would have his or her own unique pattern of dishes. Variety and fun outweighed formally matched as her preference. I liked her thinking. There was no need to go through trying to find replacements for expensive broken pieces that would rarely be used anyway.
Forever imbedded in my memory is being in hearing range of a person holding a big bundle of towels. She was giving away all of her old towels because she had changed the color scheme of her bathroom and the old color no longer matched! I could not imagine a spending budget large enough to allow the discarding of bath towels because of their color. I do try to have a decent number of towels that are still fluffy to put out when company is coming, but older faded ones of any color dry me off just as well as brand new--sometimes better.
Needless human pride is probably a factor in matters like this. If we don’t have adequate means to buy something, we feel embarrassed. If we have plenty, anything that works is okay and we think nothing about whether or not it matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.