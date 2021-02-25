Simpson County is fortunate to have County Attorney Phillips
Dear Editor:
I recently retired as Executive Director of the Kentucky County Attorneys’ Association, a position I was privileged to hold for more than a decade. Prior to that, I had twice been elected Powell County Judge Executive and also served as Executive Director of the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy. From these posts, I have worked with local officials throughout Kentucky, and I have first-hand experience with their unique and enormous responsibilities.
I feel compelled to write this letter to voice my thoughts on Sam Phillips.
The residents of Simpson County are fortunate to have a man of Sam’s stature serving as County Attorney. Sam has demonstrated his concern for public safety and has served as an example of what it means to be a firm, fair and even-handed prosecutor.
As county attorney, he has demonstrated an amazing willingness to provide time, wisdom and leadership on criminal justice, legislative and policy issues. On matters concerning public safety, or providing programs that serve working families, we can depend on Sam’s full support.
When it comes to serving his community and state, Sam Phillips is one of the most unselfish and dedicated public officials I know.
As I leave public service, I can say it has been a highpoint in my career to have had this opportunity to work with Sam. I know he will continue to serve admirably and provide strong leadership for the people of Simpson County and the entire Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Sincerely,
Bill Patrick
Lexington, KY
