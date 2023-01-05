Tis the Season for Giving! At least it used to be.
Dear editor, During the 43 years, I’ve lived in the area, I have belonged to several fraternal and veterans’ organizations, each of which has made major contributions to the community. Several of those organizations raised money through “Charitable Gaming”, mostly Bingo. During the 1980s, 90s, and early 2000s, three of those organizations annually were giving $150,000 to $225,000 to a list of local organizations, serving the local community.
The beginning of the Kentucky State Lottery did put a small dent in the amount of money these organizations raised, but when the state legalized “Commercial Bingo Halls,” all of those organizations suffered. Now, certain groups are pushing for the legalization of gambling machines.
‘Line Item’ contributions from those three organizations to local charities now total under $40,000 per year.
A partial list of organizations that have been recipients of funds includes Special Olympics, the Pregnancy Support Center, the Salvation Army, Mother Theresa Thrift Store (formally St. Vincent de Paul), Meals on Wheels, “Kid’s on the Block,” quarterly ‘Fun Nights’ for people of all handicaps, and several veterans organizations.
Now over $150,000 that used to go to the organizations annually, goes to businesses or directly to the state. And I am only addressing what is happening in one county of 120 counties. We already know how efficiently government handles money.
With all the promises of where our money is going, seldom do we see improvement.
