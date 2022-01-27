To my dear friends,
Committees, legislation, the budget activity and the overall pace has now quickened here in Frankfort as week three of the 2022 Regular Session comes to a close.
Children are the Commonwealth’s most precious asset. Investing in them today makes for a healthier, stronger, more economically sound commonwealth and the legislative measures introduced this week underscored their importance. Four meaningful bills have been voted on and passed from the Senate Chamber, primarily on education and healthcare.
The following is an overview of bills passed by the Senate this week, which are now on their way to the state House for consideration:
Senate Bill 9 (SB 9) systematically improves the quality and delivery of reading instruction to K-3 students across the state, by implementing supports, interventions and creating a streamlined curriculum-based foundation in phonics, vocabulary, and comprehension. SB 9 also requires reading-specific developmental training for all teachers K-3.
Senate Bill 55 (SB 55) gives first responders a more clear indication of where stroke victims should be transported. The bill adds a fourth level of certification called ‘thrombectomy capable,’ to hospitals caring for stroke patients. Kentucky currently has three levels of identified care; acute, primary and comprehensive; SB 55 would add thrombectomy-capable as another, signifying the capability of handling blood clots.
Senate Bill 56 (SB 56) aims to save lives by making federally approved ‘opioid antagonist’ drugs more widely available to the public. An opioid antagonist is a drug that can rapidly reverse a drug overdose and is currently only available to first responders; this bill would make it more widely available.
Also, the third week of January was National Child Advocacy week, during which our Senate Majority Caucus Chair, Julie Raque-Adams, filed priority legislation to tackle the issue of child abuse and neglect across the commonwealth. The commonwealth ranks 50th in the nation in child abuse and neglect, and this bill aims to address those issues. That statistic is horrific and following strong attention during the first few weeks of the session to strengthen education, keep students in school and improve health care, it is imperative for the General Assembly to put measures in place to protect the most vulnerable residents in our state. Above all else, this is legislation that should bridge party lines in order to help our children and those who work to protect them. Expect more attention on this priority bill, Senate Bill (SB) 8, in the days ahead.
I’m excited about the significant changes in policies we are able to enact for the better education and health of our residents. It’s an honor to represent you.
Our Constitution requires legislative redistricting every ten years. In week one, we passed maps to redistrict State Senate, State House of Representatives, and Congressional district maps. This week we overrode the Governor’s veto of the State House and Congressional maps. The State Senate redistricting maps became law without his signature.
These changes have directly and significantly impacted my 9th State Senate district. Due mainly to population loss in east and west Kentucky, I am losing four of my six counties. I have been honored to serve Allen, Metcalfe, Monroe, and Simpson Counties, and it is with sadness I relinquish those citizens to other senators. I will continue to represent Barren and Green counties and am adding Hart, Edmonson, and a portion of Warren County to my district. I look forward to representing this new region to the best of my abilities and appreciate the trust placed in me by these citizens.
If you have any questions or comments about these issues or any other public policy issue, please contact me toll-free at 1-800-372-7181 or email me at david.givens@lrc.ky.gov . You can also review the Legislature’s work online at www.legislature.ky.gov.
Senator David Givens (R-Greensburg) represents the 9th District, which includes Barren, Edmondson, Green, Hart, and northwestern Warren County. He serves as the Senate President Pro Tempore and is co-chair of the Commission on Race and Access to Opportunity. Senator Givens is a member of the Senate Standing Committees on Appropriations and Revenue, Agriculture, Education, and Health and Welfare. Additionally, Senator Givens is a member of the Legislative Research Commission, the Rules Committee, and the Committee on Committees.
