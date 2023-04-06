04/02/2023
We are still cleaning up after the damaging winds we received at Flint Ridge on 03/03/2023. I had mentioned earlier the ole smokehouse received some damage. The roof was completely taken off and landed several yards away as well as the entry wall falling part of way down. The brick that commemorated the date of it’s build (1809) is somewhere in the brick pile left on the bottom of the floor. We were so fortunate, yet still so very sad to see this happen. As I walked around the tattered structure, I thought of all this building has been through. It is highly visible as you come up the drive almost like it is greeting you standing proud and tall. The smokehouse was an important part of the life of the farm, keeping many a ham, bacon and sausage safe for the family as the years have gone by. The last of the meat that was smoked in this building was 1990 and yet the smell of smoke still welcomes you as you go through the old wooden door. Going through many trials in its life and yet surviving to tell another story in it’s 214 years. It unwillingly participated in the New Madrid earthquake of 1811 with the epi center being about 200 miles away, with some of the walls showing cracks and damage as told by family history. It has stood through most of American’s good and bad times with the nation only being 33 years old when this brick beauty was constructed. The Baylor Family (originally migrating from Old Shepard’s Town Virginia in 1804) had this built and thankfully it is still here today. Many children have played around this old building and our grand kids run and play around this today. Hopefully we will have this back up soon as it truly leaves a small gap in our beautiful landscape. I hope this week you have time to “Bake a memory” with someone you love,
