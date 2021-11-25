‘Thank you’
On behalf of the Simpson County Daughters of the American Revolution, we would like to offer some sincere thank yous to the community for your support of the Third Annual Historical Cemetery Walk.
First, to our wonderful actors; Ardie Baxter, Andrew Coates, Sharon Airall, Sharon Taylor Carrillo, Charles McCutchen Jr., Roger Eldridge, Nicky Hughes and Ann Evans, we would like to say thank you for such excellent portrayals. For those of you who were fortunate enough to enjoy their presentations, I’m sure you felt swept away to another time. We appreciated their dedication to learn their stories, study their characters’ lives, hang out in the dark on Saturday, give up their Sunday afternoon and help with their props and costumes.
Much appreciation also goes to,
City Commission for supporting our event and understanding the importance of sharing our local history.
The staff of Greenlawn/Shady Rest for working with us to have a safe and fun event and letting us store our props in the office.
Lisa Deavers and the Gallery on the Square for taking care of all ticket sales.
Brownie Bennett and the Arts Council for help with props.
Simpson Co. Historical Society and Archives for helping with research and more props.
Thrivent for their generous donation to cover some of our expenses
Simpson County Detention Center for their help moving our props and supplies.
The local merchants willing to hang our flyers in their windows to promote our event.
The Franklin Favorite and WFKN who helped us promote the event through articles and interviews.
Sharon Airall for single handedly costuming most of our actors in appropriate period clothing and for providing some of the props.
Claude Airall and Justin Mitchell 2 of our guides who once again braved being part of the “daughters” group.
I would be remiss if I did not thank all of you that attended our event. The revenue that we earned will help SCDAR to help others right here in our community through service projects. Our service organization supports, education, historic preservation and patriotism.
Finally, we would like to personally thank all the daughters of SCDAR for their support and hard work. Without you, our event would not happen. Daughters cleaned gravestones, provided props, did parking duty, did research, were guides, did set up and cleanup and pretty much anything else needed. We are so proud to be members of Simpson County Daughters of the American Revolution!
Thank you everyone!
Judy Burr, SCDAR Chapter Regent
Cheryl Goodlad, Committee Chair
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.