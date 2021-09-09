Throughout the past 18 months, I have used this column to share news about how COVID is impacting Kentuckians and our commonwealth. As of last Friday, 7,821 Kentuckians have died of COVID, the state experienced its second highest day of new cases, and we have barely moved the needle on our vaccination rate. Thousands of Kentuckians still wait for unprocessed unemployment claims, our health care system is bordering capacity, and the death and infection rates at our state-run prisons are among the nation’s worst. While some of the policies in place are working, there are clearly areas that need to be examined to ensure Kentuckians have the resources they need to not only deal with the health issues associated with COVID, but also the education and economic fallout.
I expect we will be in special session before this update prints, but I hope to provide a little insight into some of the items we may consider. First, let me be clear that we are working with the administration and stakeholders to determine what we will consider and approve this session. When we convene, we will be ready to get to work. The Kentucky Constitution currently allows only a governor to call the legislature into special session and set the agenda. However, as the Supreme Court confirmed two weeks ago — only the legislature can make law. This may be inconvenient, but this is how our government is intended to work. I heard this week that special sessions can cost $66,000 a day. There may be some who see it as an unnecessary expense, and I certainly would rather return it to taxpayers. However, it is a necessary investment when you compare it to the amount of money the administration has already spent with no results — including $7 million for a field hospital in Lexington that never treated a single patient.
Education Issues: We have heard from educators and parents that our school districts need more flexibility to make the best decisions for their communities in order to keep students learning in-person as much as possible. A ‘one size fits all’ approach has proven disastrous as each community deals with different circumstances. It is clear that distance learning does not provide the same learning opportunities as in-person education. I think we will also take steps to help school districts with staffing issues — including the critical support staff who drive buses, work in cafeterias, and maintain the facilities. This was a major topic last week as members of the Interim Joint Committee on Education heard from the Kentucky School Boards Association and the Kentucky Association of School Superintendents.
Health Care Issues: One of the first COVID-relief measures we passed after the first cases were diagnosed in March of 2020 was aimed at easing the licensing requirements for out-of-state health care providers who come to Kentucky to provide care. This continues to be a major need, so it is likely we will continue this practice. I also anticipate that we will look for additional ways to give more flexibility to hospitals, nursing homes, and other providers as they treat COVID-patients.
This is just a brief preview of what we will be considering when we convene in special session. I will be updating on my social media pages throughout the week, and provide an end of week review. Until then, I hope you will feel free to contact me with any questions or issues. I can be reached here at home anytime or through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. Please feel free to email me at shawn.mcpherson@lrc.ky.gov.
Now that the Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine has been fully FDA approved, I would recommend everyone to consult their caregiver or physician for each individual risk factors of the vaccine verse the risk factors of the virus. Although, the vaccine does not appear to be 100% affective, the data indicates the vaccine will lessen the effects of the virus
