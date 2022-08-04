JH Kepley, 90, of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at his residence in Franklin.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home where services were held Tuesday, July 26 with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Military honors were conducted by the Simpson County Honor Guard.
Kepley was born October 28, 1931 in the Brackentown community of Sumner County, Tennessee to the late Walter M. Kepley and the late Ova Brown Kepley. He is survived by his wife of 67-years, Nancy Young Kepley and his brother, Ralph Kepley.
He is preceded in death by five siblings and grandson, Brice Tyler Groves and daughter-n-law, Kristi Kepley.
He is survived by his four children, Denise Kepley Greco (Emil) of Helotes, Texas, Jeffrey A. Kepley of Huntsville, Alabama, Susan Kepley Card (Michael) of Franklin, Tennessee and Valerie Kepley Groves of Franklin, Kentucky; and 12 grandchildren, Phillip Greco (Promise), Paul Greco (Aubrey), Seth Greco, Megan Greco; Joshua Kepley (Emily), Jacob Kepley (Sarah), Kristopher Kepley (Lindsey); Katherine Card Wharton (Stephen), William Card, Nathan Card (Adrianna), Margaret Card Jennings (Taylor); Samantha Groves Traughber (Matt) and 18 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
JH attended Western Kentucky University ROTC and entered the Air Force where he completed a career of 22 years. He completed his Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Utah in 1975. He retired in 1977 returning to his roots, the art of farming which he enjoyed for the remainder of his life.
JH was known for his wisdom that he freely shared with any friends or family who would take time to sit and rock with him on his back porch. He loved his family, he loved his neighbors and he loved his church community at Round Pond Church.
The family has requested that memorial gifts be made to Round Pond Church, c/o Lydia Latham, 201 Stephens Hill Road, Franklin, Kentucky 42134.
