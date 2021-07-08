Hassie Poole Crowder, age 78, of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 9:58 a.m. at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.
Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory where funeral services were held Saturday, July 3, with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin.
Hassie was born March 24, 1943 in Simpson County to the late Phillip Russell Poole and the late Mary Johnson Poole. She was the wife of the late William “Billy” Crowder. She was preceded in death by three sisters Nina Wyatt, Eleanor Gant and Nancy Tuttle.
She is survived by her companion, Bobby Hester of Bowling Green; two sisters, Margie Burton of Franklin and Reba Boyd of Bowling Green; a brother, Phillip Junior Poole of Lyles, Tennessee, and several nieces and nephews.
Hassie was a member of the Franklin First Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Franklin-Simpson High School, class of 1961 and was retired form Kendall Company.
In lieu of flowers, expression of sympathy may be made to the Friends of the Shelter, P.O. Box 910, Franklin, Kentucky 42134 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105
