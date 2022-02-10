Dorothy Dawson Henderson, age 85, died Jan. 31, 2022 at Auburn Health Care.
The former South Union resident was born April 12, 1936 in Franklin. She was the daughter of the late Allie Dawson and the late Maude Dawson Perkins of Franklin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Henderson, of South Union, and her sister, Elizabeth Groves, of Franklin.
She is survived by her son, Jeff Holman (Lisa), of Bowling Green; her daughter, Connie Holman of Lexington; her daughter, Cindy Holman Massey, of Birmingham, Alabama; two grandsons, Caine Gossett (Stephanie) of Bowling Green and Cash Holman of Nashville, Tennessee; one granddaughter, Jennifer Massey of Birmingham, Alabama; two great-grandsons, Carter Gossett and Christian Gossett of Bowling Green; and two nephews, Michael Groves (Janice) and David Groves (Elaine), both of Franklin.
Dorothy graduated from Franklin-Simpson High School and worked at various retail and administrative jobs in Bowling Green until her retirement. Her favorite job was at Western Kentucky University, where she worked in the payroll and expense reporting department.
In her retirement years, she enjoyed beach trips with her children to Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina and Siesta Key, Florida. Dorothy and Maurice also owned a pop-up camper and took trips to the lake and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
Her interests included planting flowers, going to yard sales, bargain shopping at department stores and watching soap operas. At Auburn Health Care, she enjoyed winning bingo games and “spending” her winnings at monthly auctions.
Her family expresses its sincere gratitude to the kind and caring staff at Auburn Health Care. The loving care provided to Dorothy in the last seven years is greatly appreciated.
Private services are planned. Burial will be in Auburn Cemetery. Gilbert Funeral Home in Franklin is in charge of the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Western Kentucky tornado relief, Stuff the Bus Foundation, 911 College Street, Suite#203, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101.