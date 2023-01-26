James P. Givens, age 79, of Franklin, died Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Hopkins Nursing Facility in Woodburn.
Givens wishes were to be cremated. There is no service scheduled at this time.
Crafton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
A native of Butler County, he was the son of the late James Hobart Givens and Katherine Elizabeth Cook Allsup.
Survivors include his children, Dawn Marie Gifford, James Joseph Givens and Kimberly Peterson all of Michigan; two sisters, April Metheny and Peggie Johnson both of Franklin; two grandchildren, Hope Koebel of Colorado and Faith Gifford of Michigan along with four great grandchildren.
