Mary W. Karnuk w-pic

Mary W. Karnuk, 71, of Franklin, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, January 19 at Cone Funeral Home in Bowling Green. Cremation followed the service.
Mrs. Mary Karnuk was born December 31, 1951 in Pennsville, New Jersey, the daughter of Donald and Estella Yeager. On October 27, 1990, she married Arthur (Sonny) Karnuk in Richwood, New Jersey and later found their forever home in Franklin.
Mrs. Mary Karnuk was a member of the Rolling Meadows Red Larks and the Red Hat Society. She was also past Vice-President of the Ozark County Chamber of Commerce.
While raising her family, she was a Cub Scout and
Brownie Leader. She was also Team Mother for her children’s Little League and softball teams. Mary’s greatest joys in life were her grandchildren. Mary and Sonny loved camping and fishing together.
Mary is survived by her beloved husband, Arthur (Sonny) Karnuk; her children, John Wojculewski, Jr. (Brenda), Maurice Davis, Tracy Cronk (Donald) and her extended family, Kim Young (Ron); eight grandchildren, Stefanie,
DonMichael, Shelby, Jimmy, Dawn, John, Michael and Destinee and eight great grandchildren all currently residing in New Jersey; brother, Bill Yeager (Louise) of Arkansas and William Karnuk (Lisa) of New Jersey.
Mary was predeceased in death by both of her parents, her brother, Marland; her daughter, Karen; and her brother-in-laws, Robert and John.
Arrangements were entrusted to Cone Funeral Home in Bowling Green.