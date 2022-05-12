Arthur Allen, age 91, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 6:21 a.m. at The Medical Center of Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held Thursday, May 5 at Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory with entombment at Restlawn Memory Gardens in Simpson County.
Arthur was born on February 12, 1931 in Jackson County, Tennessee to the late Arthur Allen, Sr. and the late Liddie Ann Anderson Allen. He is also preceded in death by his previous wife of 65 years, Bettye Jean Lawson Allen; a sister, Elizabeth McCoin and her husband, Robert; a brother, Ogal Allen and his wife, Ettoile; a brother-in-law, Jack Taylor; and a niece, Janice Marie Taylor.
He is survived by his wife of three years, Judy Perry Allen; four step-children, Vicki Law (Jimmy) of Franklin, Rishan Groves (Jay) of Orlando, Florida, Richard Perry (Laura) of Cookeville, Tennessee and Alan Perry of Summit, South Dakota; one sister, Polly Taylor of Manchester, Tennessee; two nephews, James Allen Taylor (Carol) of Manchester, Tennessee and Jimmy Allen (Peggy) of Glasgow; three nieces, Judy Nicks (Tommy) of Dixon, Tennessee, Pat Hughes (Shelby) of Auburn and Dee Dee Wilson (Charles) of Livingston, Tennessee; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Arthur is a member of Locust Grove Church of Christ. He was retired from the Drackett Company. Arthur loved to play golf.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made by mailing to Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, Inc., P.O. Box 111180, Nashville, Tennessee 37222-1180, or at disasterreliefeffort.org or Foundation Christian Academy, 2480 Three Springs Rd., Bowling Green, Kentucky 42104 or at http://www.fcafalcons.com/donate-to-fca. Envelopes will also be provided at the funeral home.
