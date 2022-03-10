Dorothy Mae Edwards Burr, age 96, of Franklin, passed away at home on March 5, 2022.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 12 at 11 a.m. at Sulphur Spring Baptist Church where she has been a member for over 85 years. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Crafton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She was the daughter of the late Charles Spurgeon Edwards and Polly Lamb Edwards. She was married to the late Jack Hutcheson Burr for 55 years. Together they fed, clothed and raised five children on their farms in Simpson and Logan Counties.
She was preceded in death by a son, Jack Wayne Burr.
She is survived by five daughters, Barbara Bynum (Doug) of Franklin, Shirley Powell (Wayne) of Franklin, Nadean Young (Bill) of Madisonville, Dianne Thurmond (Tony) of Franklin and Kathy Burr of Adairville. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
Her friends and caretakers Bobbie Dodds, Hannah Cassetty and Sandra Dominy also held a special bond with her in the last months.
Her life was her God first, her family second and herself last. A pioneer in planning and organizing all church activities from Women’s Missionary Union, Vacation Bible School, Youth Banquets and Sunday School lessons, Mrs. Dorothy invested in things that will be remembered by many lives she has touched with her soft, easy witness in all she did and lived.
Never calling attention to herself, she prayed for her family and all who needed God’s direction in their lives.
Visitation will be at Crafton Funeral Home on Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and again at the church Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sulphur Spring Cemetery c/o John Evans 3265 Adairville Road, Franklin, Kentucky 42134.
