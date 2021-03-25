Charles “Buddy” Biggs, age 85, of Franklin, died Thursday, March 18, 2021 at his residence.
A memorial service was held Sunday, March 21 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory. Biggs’ wishes were to be cremated.
Updated: March 25, 2021 @ 12:45 am
