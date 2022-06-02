Dr. Dennis Roy Plank w-pic

Dr. Dennis Roy Plank, 86, of Prospect, Kentucky passed from this life into his heavenly home on May 21, 2022.
He was born in London, Ontario, Canada, in 1935 to Reverend Roy and Mary Plank. He moved to the United States in 1944 and later became a naturalized American citizen.
Dennis was a 1952 graduate of Central High School in West Winfield, New York. After earning his BA in English, he attended the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary where he received his Master of Divinity degree (1959) and Doctor of Ministry degree (1977). Dennis was called by God to preach in 1953 and was ordained in 1958. He pastored churches in Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee.
Wherever he served, he sought to be a good minister of the gospel and available to all people in need. Dennis loved Psalm 121 and the hymns “Great is Thy Faithfulness” and “It Is Well with My Soul.” Dennis retired from ministry in 2000.
He enjoyed substituting in the Jefferson County Public Schools from 2001-2006.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 63 years, the former Donetta Ginn of Trimble County. He is also survived by daughters, June Morton (Joe) of Cary, North Carolina, and Linda Spaulding (Dan) of Collierville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Jennifer Wright (Christopher), John Morton, Emily Ford (Will), and Mary-Kate Buckner (Brian); and great-grandchildren, Connor and James Wright and Ruby Ford.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Rosemary Bartholomew, and his grandson, Graham Ross Templeton.
A private family memorial was held with burial at Floydsburg Cemetery in Crestwood.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Union Grove Church (c/o J.W. Sachleben, 42 Bells Ridge Road, Bedford, Kentucky 40006), or Norton Cancer Institute (https://nortonhealthcare.com/ways-to-help/norton-healthcarefoundation/giving-opportunities/)