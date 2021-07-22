Beloved Mother, Grandmother Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother, Mary Eunice Mee Reed, passed away peacefully at the glorious age of 99, having just celebrated her birthday in June with family and friends.
Born and raised in Simpson County, she believed there was no more beautiful place to live than Franklin.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Guthrie Reed; granddaughter, Lea Ann Cook; two sisters, Illa Stockwell and Mildred Phillips and son-in-law, Curtis Hodges.
She is survived by daughter, Nancy Page Hodges; four granddaughters, Holly Hodges Davis (Gary), Laurie Hodges Ballek (Frank), Lisa Hodges Lawrence (Mike), and Heather Hodges Zeller (Mike); seven great grandchildren, nine great-great grandchildren plus many nieces and nephews.
Many local people remember her as a florist who work at the Franklin Flower Shop, Deemers Flower Shop, Thompson’s Flower Shop and a long career of 26 years at The Cedars. She was often requested specifically to do arrangements because she was so talented. She had a smile and a kind word for everyone who came by. She was in the flower shop the day that Johnny Cash rushed in to get flowers for his wedding to June Carter and he invited everyone in the shop to attend. That was her one brush with fame, though she was unimpressed.
A woman of faith, she was the longest-lived member of Shady Grove and attended church regularly all of her life while her health allowed.
There was nothing more important to her than family, to whom she was fiercely devoted and protective. Always there with a warm hug and unconditional love and support, no matter our shortcomings. She was our biggest cheerleader, advisor and supporter but mostly the person whose love for us was simply pure, deep and never ending. We can only hope to emulate the love that she shared with us. She was an exceptional woman, a one of a kind and she will be heartbreakingly missed.
The family wishes to thank the staff of The Medical Center in Bowling Green and Franklin for their kind and compassionate care and to all those who comforted and care for her.
Please consider a donation in her memory to the Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Joyce Turner, 712 Grandview Drive, Franklin, Kentucky 42134.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 22 at Crafton Funeral Home with burial in Shady Grove Cemetery.
Visitation begins again at 6 a.m. Thursday, July 22 at Crafton Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.