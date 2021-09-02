Sue Francis King, aged 89, died peacefully in her sleep at Oak Hill Senior Living on August 28, 2021.
Born on June 5, 1932 in Franklin, KY, Sue was the daughter of Frank and Sue Ellis Link Baird. She graduated from Franklin-Simpson High School where in 1950, she was the class Valedictorian and the recipient of both the R.H. Moore Loving Cup and the Bethel Medal, two of the highest awards for a graduating senior.
After earning an associate’s degree at Bowling Green Business University, Sue worked as a bookkeeper/secretary at Farmers Elevator Company and later owned the Lane-King Chevrolet-Pontiac dealership for over 30 years with her husband John T. King, Jr., (Chug).
Sue lived a rich life filled with a love of many things: music, traveling, needlework, antiques, family history, and her beloved pugs. Her love of music started early, and at ten years old, she was the drum major mascot at the high school and marched with the band under the tutelage of Dorothy Steers in her own mini-uniform. Later, at Sulphur Spring Baptist Church where she was a member for 35 years, she served as organist, pianist, and choir director. After she joined Franklin First United Methodist Church where she was a devoted member for 45 years, she sang in the choir and played the piano when needed. Sue also played the organ at Booker Funeral Home and Booker-Gilbert Funeral Home.
Described as “exquisite,” her needlework of all kinds beautifies chair cushions, purses, pillows, and other decorative items. An accomplished knitter, she made several items of clothing. Her sharp mind recalled the history of her family, and she could recount intriguing stories of generations past. Treasured antiques, many connected to her family history, filled her home. Her memberships in the Franklin Garden Club, the Ella Hoy Goodnight Music Club, and the Daughters of the American Revolution reflect these passions.
Sue’s family and friends remember her quick wit, her sense of humor, her interest in people, her laughter, and her love of family. She is remembered as always having a twinkle in her eyes and a fun-loving personality. Sue and Chug frequently traveled abroad, and after his death, she continued to travel domestically with church groups and with her friends who remember that she was always eager to go.
Other than her pugs, her family was most important to her. She loved her younger sister, and for 51 years, she and her husband mutually adored and supported each other.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, by her husband and by her son, John Mark King.
Sue is survived by her sister Ann Rose Richards (Joe), a granddaughter, Megan King of Mt. Juliet, TN, her niece and nephews who she considered her children Missy King Gadowski (Gary) of Canada, Kevin King (Susie) and Doug King (Paula) of Indianapolis, IN, and several other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to thank Tonya Hall, Delilah Mockabee, and Carolyn Bass who lovingly cared for her while she was still at home and Shanna Wheeler and her staff who provided extraordinary care while Sue was a resident at Oak Hill Senior Living.
The family will receive friends at Franklin First United Methodist Church from 11 a.m. until the funeral at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 4. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. at the church with burial to follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin, KY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Sulphur Spring Cemetery Fund. Envelopes will be available at the church.
The family also requests that masks be worn during visitation and the funeral.