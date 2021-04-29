Miss Amanda Lynn Yates, age 6, of Franklin died Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at the Medical Center in Franklin.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home, where services were held Sunday, April 25, 2021 with burial following in Greenlawn Cemetery.
A native of Simpson County, she was the daughter of Matthew Robert Yates (Dessie Knowles) and Christian Marie Yates (Jason Corey West). Amanda was a kindergarten student at Franklin Elementary.
She is preceded in death by her maternal great-grandmothers — Deanie Uhls and Sharon Woodard.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother — Matthew Alexander Yates and her sister — Nevaeh Jade West; two stepbrothers — Nicholas David Eyrich and Sean Alex West; maternal grandparents — Kelly Renee Sawicki and Phillip Kennedy (Lisa) of Bowling Green; paternal grandparents — April Michelle Keith of Hartsville, TN and Matthew Glen Yates of Franklin; maternal great-grandparents — Stanley Kennedy of Russellville and Donna Horton of Dunmore, KY, and Ronny and Linda Calvert of Franklin; paternal great-grandparents — Robert Keith of Hartsville, TN and Melody Adams of Lafayette, TN.
