Ernest (Ernie) Floyd Gann, 98, departed from the loving care of Kevin and Michelle Conklin at Greentown, Indiana and entered the presence of his Lord Aug. 12, 2021.
A graveside service was held Wednesday Aug. 18 at in Restlawn Memorial Gardens in.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 75 years, Vernie (Verna) Gann; daughter, W. Joyce Conklin; great granddaughter, Emelia; younger siblings, James, Flossie and William.
He is survived by daughter Glenda Hendershot; son in law, Sid Conklin; grandchildren, Kevin (Michelle) Conklin, Michael (Shawn) Hendershot, Robyn (Richard) Smith, Jennifer (Mike) Wireman, Amy (Steve) Wyma; 18 great grandchildren, 14 great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Born Nov. 14, 1922 at Lafayette, Tennessee, his parents moved the family to Kentucky. He has also lived in Michigan, South Carolina and Indiana.
Ernie was a long time member of Cascades Baptist Church, Jackson, Michigan. In South Carolina he was a member of Locust Hill Baptist Church in Travelers Rest.
Ernie’s career included farming, business ownership, supervision. His places of employment included Walker Manufacturing, Jackson Christian School, Locust Hill Baptist Church.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, travel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Jackson Christian School — jacksonchristianschool.org/district/support.htm
