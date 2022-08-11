Vonnie Pearl Graves, 74, of Franklin, died Saturday, August 6, 2022 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 13 at 2 p.m. at Old Zion Heritage Way Baptist Church in Woodburn with burial in the church cemetery.
Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 12 from 12 Noon until 9 p.m. at Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will continue Saturday, August 13 from 12 Noon until 2 p.m. at Old Zion Heritage Way Baptist Church in Woodburn.