Bobby Srygler w-pic

Bobby Srygler, age 88, of Franklin, died Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 13 at Crafton Funeral Home in Franklin with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery.
A native of Hart County, Kentucky he was the son of the late Tom Srygler and Mary Addcox Srygler. He was retired from Key Oil as office manager. Bobby was a member of the Gideons and Cornerstone Baptist Church and was a Kentucky Colonel.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Leona Whitson Srygler; daughter, Sherry Day; and two brothers, Harold and Leon Srygler.
He is survived by his daughters, Phyllis Latham (Bobby) of Franklin and Tracie Marlow (Tommy) of Franklin; son in law, Raymond “Bucky” Day; grandchildren, Amanda Warder (Jamie), Robert Day (Jeana), Joshua Bond, KaTasha Brandolf (Jerry Ehrett); and Daniel White (Billie Jean Johns); great grandchildren, Elizabeth Warder, Ethan Warder, Jack Day, Grayson White, Elijah Brandolf, Patrick Brandolf, Logan Bond, Ava Ehrett, Dylan Ehrett, Donavan Ehrett and Landon Ehrett.
The family has requested that memorial gifts be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church — Youth, c/o Phyllis Latham, 1008 Dogwood, Franklin, Kentucky 42134 and/or Simpson County Animal Shelter, 2194 Ditmore Ford Road, Franklin, Kentucky 42134.