Evelyn Weidemann Richey w-pic

Evelyn Weidemann Richey, age 91, of White House, Tennessee, formerly of Franklin, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 3:08 a.m. at the White House Health Care Facility in White House.
A graveside service was held Thursday, May 11 at Sulphur Spring Cemetery in Simpson County.
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory was in charge of the arrangements.
Evelyn was born on September 20, 1931 in Franklin to the late John Henry Weidemann and the late Melissa (Price) Weidemann. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bobby” C. Richey and two brothers, Joe Henry Weidemann and infant brother, Fred Thomas Weidemann.
She is survived by one daughter, Linda (James) Halcomb of Portland, Tennessee; one grandson, Bobby Joe Halcomb of Portland, Tennessee; two nieces, Wanda Weidemann and Joyce Young; and three step children.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Sulphur Spring Cemetery, c/o John O. Evans, 3265 Adairville Road, Franklin, Kentucky 42134 or Chisholm Cemetery, c/o Betty Parker, 318 Turnstone Way, Franklin, Kentucky, 42134.
