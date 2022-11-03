Roy Dean Shaw, 72, of Scottsville, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held Friday, October 28 at Goad Funeral Home in Scottsville with Brother Michael Landers and Brother Lynn Herrington officiating and burial in Shiloh Cemetery.
The Fountain Run, Kentucky native was a retired employee of the City of Portland, Tennessee. He was a son of the late Dewey Richard Lee Shaw and Delsie Denton Creek Shaw Wix.
He is survived by his wife, Julia Landers Shaw, Scottsville; one son, Rocky Shaw and companion, Tanya Dixon, Scottsville; one daughter, Alicia Gann and husband, Jerry, Franklin; four brothers, Larry Shaw and wife, Kathy, Fountain Run, Danny Shaw and wife, Susan, Carthage, Tennessee, Michael Key and wife, Teena, Westmoreland, Tennessee and Lanny Shaw, Franklin; two sisters, Carolyn Keith, Pleasant Shade, Tennessee and Vicky Todd, Westmoreland, Tennessee; four granddaughters, Ciera Cook, Macie Scarbrough, Erin Gann and Maddie
Shaw; three great grandchildren, River Allen-Davis, Laiklyn Allen-Davis and Luke Scarbrough.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, J.W. Gann; two sisters, Nina Cowls and Geneva Starks and three brothers, Bobby Shaw, Ronald Lewis Woods and Chuck Shaw.