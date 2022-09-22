Paul R. Riddle, 68, of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at the Medical Center in Franklin.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Sept. 17 at Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory with burial in Sulphur Fork Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Bethpage, Tennessee.
Paul was born on Aug. 18, 1954, to the late Robert Marion Riddle and the late Nellie (Tuttle) Riddle. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Frank Riddle, Barnettie McCoy, Mary Elizabeth Riddle and Vonnie Graves.
He is survived by his siblings, Barbara Farmer of Franklin, Judy Crabtree of Portland, Tennessee, Peggy Crump of Franklin and Lloyd Riddle of Franklin; and several nieces and nephews.
Paul was a member of Faith Baptist Church. He was retired from the Kendall Company and Wal-Mart, where he was a janitor and greeter. Paul enjoyed reading and watching war, sci-fi and comedy tv and movies.
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory website is www.gilbertfhonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844.