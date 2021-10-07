Nettie Pinson Kummer, age 93, of Franklin, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Oak Hill Assisted Living in Portland, TN.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, October 3 with burial at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Simpson County.
Nettie was born on April 20, 1928 in Orlinda, Tennessee to the late Ollie Pinson and the late Bessie (Gossett) Pinson. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Romea Kummer;
two brothers, Bill Pinson and Curtis Pinson; three sisters, Leola Graves, Naomi Graves and Lilly Knowles.
She is survived by one son, Chris Kummer (Jill) of Franklin; two grandsons, Harrisson Kummer of Washington, D.C. and Jay Kummer of Franklin.
Nettie was a member of Lake Springs Baptist Church in Simpson County. She worked for The Kendall Company in her early years and then after marriage and motherhood she became a homemaker and helped on the family farm.
Nettie volunteered for many years with 4-H, youth development programs and youth league sports. Each summer she volunteered at the Simpson County Fair and worked with Vacation Bible School at her church.
One of Nettie’s favorite past times was supporting her son and then her grandsons in all of their school and athletic activities.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Lake Springs Baptist Church, 1429 Lake Spring Road, Franklin, Kentucky 42134.
