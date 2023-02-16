Bessie Mai Evans, age 92, of Franklin, died Friday, February 10, 2023 at her residence.
Funeral services were held Monday, February 13 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory with burial in Wilson County Memorial Gardens in Lebanon, Tennessee.
Updated: February 16, 2023 @ 5:23 am
