Mr. Dwight O. Kittell, age 84, of Franklin, KY, passed away, Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 8:12 p.m. at the Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, KY.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 9 a.m. to noon at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, in Franklin, KY. Following visitation, a Celebration of Life service will be held at noon.
Dwight was born on April 10, 1936 in Danville, IL to the late Henry F. Kittell and the late Isabelle Mann Kittell. He is also preceded in death by two sisters, Geneva (Russell) Ponder and Barbara (Charles) Heath, and two brothers, Eugene (Sally) Kittell and Kenneth (Winnie) Kittell.
He is survived by his three children, Timothy (Julie) Kittell of Hopkinsville, KY, Kim (Don) Williams of Bowling Green, KY and Lori (Todd) Moody of Franklin, KY; the mother of his children, Sarah Gunn; two grandsons, Matthew Kittell and Jeffrey (Susannah) Williams; three granddaughters, Natalie (Eric) LeMarbre, Emily (Jason) Kulsveen and Katy (Andrew) Cusick; he was very proud of and enjoyed his 10 great-grandchildren, Caroline and Mason Kittell, Anna and Caleb LeMarbre, Finn, Eamonn, Ronan and Callahan Williams and Henry and Aurelia Kulsveen; three brothers, Larry (Chick) Kittell of Danville, IL, Robert “Bob” Kittell of Franklin, KY and David (Sheila) Kittell of Danville, IL; one sister, Fannie (Larry) Fields of Danville, IL; and his beloved shih tzu, Lealuh. In addition, many nieces and nephews, whom he had very special relationships with.
He was a plant manager at the Drackett Company for 23 years. He received the Presidents’s Outstanding Achievement Award in 1989 for his innovation thinking and managerial skills. He served as chairman of the Franklin United Way Campaign, was on the Renaissance Committee, and was Boss of the Year in 1989 for Business and Professional Women’s Club.
Dwight loved watching and participating in sports including fishing, golfing, and hunting. He was an avid fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Fighting Illini. He was very happy for the most recent World Series win for the Dodgers.
Expressions of sympathy are to be mailed to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite #900, Arlington, VA 22202 or submitted online to www.diabetes.org .
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory website is www.gilbertfhonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844.