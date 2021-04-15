Ms. Linda Joyce Smith, age 79 of Bowling Green, died Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home where services were held Tuesday at 3 p.m. with burial following in Providence Cemetery.
A native of Orlinda, TN, she was the daughter of the late Chester William Gregory and Margaret Katherine Crabtree Gregory. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary with American Legion Post #23 and a member of Rocky Springs Baptist Church in Warren County. She was a caregiver with Home Instead. She was a past resident of Las Vegas, Nevada where she was a dealer of all casino games.
She was preceded in death by a son, James Anthony Smith; a brother, Billy R. Gregory; and a sister, Judith Starr Gregory.
Survivors include her children, Terry Lindsey (Cara-Leta) of Bowling Green, Jackie Fowler (Bruce) of Woodburn and Kimberly Smith of Bowling Green; siblings, Larry W. Gregory and Gary L. Gregory both of Scottsville, Danny Gregory and Carol Gregory, both of Franklin, and Melissa Gregory of Portland, TN; grandchildren, Steven Fowler, Carter Fowler, Jesse L. Mathewson, Robert K. Mathewson, Everisto A. Barajas (Mariah), Erin Whitaker and Joshua Lindsey; and great-grandchildren, Kayla Mathewson, Kyle Mathewson, Kameron Mansfield, Blake Mathewson, Bailey Mathewson, Jessamae Mathewson, Jesse Mathewson Jr., Damian A. Mathewson, Kelly L. Bealmere, Brennan Bealmere and Adonnis Barajas.
