Judith Ann Hill w-pic

Judith Ann Hill, age 78, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022 in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.
Ms. Hill’s wishes were to be cremated and her cremains will be buried at Greenlawn Cemetery at a private graveside service.
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Judy was born on October 15, 1943 in Franklin to the late James A. Harris and the late Edna Biggs Harris.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Charlie Hill; two children, Kristin Bennett (Ted) of Bowling Green and Ann Wiseman (Bryne) of Bowling Green; four grandchildren, Lauren Wiseman-Gooding (Jackson), Meredith Wiseman, Emma Bennett and Ava Bennett.
Judy was a 1961 graduate of Franklin-Simpson High School. She was a member of First Baptist Church Franklin and Franklin Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
