Kevin D. Roberts, age 53, of Franklin, died Friday, October 1, 2021 at Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home where services were held Tuesday, October 5, with burial in State Line Cemetery in Sumner County Tennessee.
A native of Simpson County, he was the son of Charles D. Roberts of Franklin and the late Betty Jean Hamm Roberts. He was an employee of Berry Plastics.
Preceding him in death were his paternal grandparents, Marvin Roberts and Bessie Jones Roberts and maternal grandparents, Douglas Hamm and Lucille Hunton Hamm.
In addition to his father he is survived by his daughter, Kailey Dawn Roberts of Franklin; three brothers, Clayton Roberts, Heath Roberts and Brandon Roberts all of Franklin.
