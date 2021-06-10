Mr. Lawrence Garrett, age 93 of Franklin, died Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Hopkins Nursing and Rehab in Woodburn. Cremation was chosen. There will be a graveside service at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.craftonfuneralhome.com
Updated: June 10, 2021 @ 11:37 am
