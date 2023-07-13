Gladys Doris Gibbs, 80, of Scottsville, passed away Monday, July 3, 2023 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.
The Franklin native was a retired employee of General Electric, former cook at Allen County-Scottsville High School, former employee of Carpenter Dent and Kentucky Apparel
and a member of White Plains Baptist Church.
She was a daughter of the late Denver James and Lotta “Lottie” Mae Hughes James Jenkins.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Fred Gibbs, Scottsville; two daughters, Felecia Ann Hudson, Bowling Green and Penny Garrett and husband, Darryl, Lexington;
one brother, Jody James and wife, Carolyn, Franklin; two grandchildren, Tyler Hudson and Amanda Kerr; two great grandchildren, Ethan Kerr and Iris Kerr.
She was preceded in death by her foster parents, G.W. and Betty Dillard; one sister, Margaret Matthews and four brothers, Bobby, Howard and Edward James and Jesse Fehrle.
A memorial service was held Saturday, July 8 at Goad Funeral Home in Scottsville with Brother Phil Rogers and Brother Gary Pierce officiating.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice House of Southern
Kentucky. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home.