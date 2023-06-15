Johnny William Farmer, age 87, of Franklin, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Hospice House in Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 9 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory with burial in Sulphur Spring Cemetery in Simpson County.
Johnny was born December 29, 1935 in Simpson County to the late Elijah Caroll Farmer and the late Eula Florence Farmer.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Lee Farmer; two children, Sharon Gail Cassetty of Franklin and Susan Carol Hobbs of Tennessee; five grandchildren, Carrie Cassetty, Steven Cassetty, Dillon Henderson, Gracie Hobbs and Terry Hobbs, Jr.; two siblings, Frankie McClellan of Allen County and Ben Farmer of Franklin.
Johnny was a 1956 graduate of Franklin- Simpson High School. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Franklin. He was a former member of the Simpson County Rescue Squad. He loved to go fishing and camping and loved to spend time with his family.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 1012 West Cedar Street, Franklin, Kentucky 42134 or Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42104. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
