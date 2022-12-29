Mae Frances Bradley, age 99, of Franklin, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at Harcourt Terrace Nursing Home in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Services were held at Loving Chapel Baptist Church on Wednesday, December 28 with burial in the church cemetery.
A native of Franklin, she was the daughter of the late Willie Bigbee and Victoria Parker Bigbee. She had been employed at the Shirt Factory, Lenks a Division of Bristol-Myers and in the Simpson County School System’s Foster Grandparent Program. Mrs. Bradley was a life-long member of the Loving Chapel Baptist Church.
She is survived by two daughters Bernice (Howard, deceased) White and Dorothy (Theodore) Randall of Indianapolis, Indiana and one son Leon E. (Willa) Bradley of Franklin; five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.