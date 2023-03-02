Alton Lee Eaton, age 79, of Franklin, died Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held February 24 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Updated: March 2, 2023 @ 5:31 am
