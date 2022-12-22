Barbara Lawson Coffee, age 77, of Franklin, died Monday, December 12, 2022 at The Medical Center at Franklin.
A memorial service was held Saturday, December 17 at South Franklin Baptist Church.
Crafton Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 8:21 am
