Juanita “Nita” Phillips, age 92, of Franklin, died Monday, April 24, 2023 at her residence.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, April 26 at Crafton Funeral Home.
A graveside service was held Friday, April 28 at Tupelo Memorial Park in Tupelo, Mississippi under the direction of Peguses Funeral Home in Tupelo.
A native of Tupelo, she was the daughter of the late Leon Dickerson and Delphia Wallis Dickerson. Mrs. Phillips was a member of Franklin First
Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Ayce Scoggins; brothers, Joe and Ed Dickerson; and sister, Mary Mercer.
Survivors include her husband, Gordon Phillips of Franklin; two sons, Gary (Leann) Phillips of Franklin and Pete Phillips (Mary Beth) of Tupelo; two sisters, Mae Miller Stanley and Carl Huffstutler; grandchildren, Peyton, Nowlin and Cameron Scoggins, John, Dillon and Evan Phillips; along with six great grandchildren.