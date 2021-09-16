Donna Faye Hopkins Traughber, 63, of Adolphus, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held Friday, September 10 at Goad Funeral Home in Scottsville with Harris Dean Overholt officiating and burial in New Buck Creek Cemetery.
The Franklin native was an employee at Wal-Mart in Franklin and member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. She was a daughter of the late Roy Franklin Hopkins and Maurine Jackson Hopkins.
She is survived by her husband: David Wayne Traughber, Adolphus; two sons: Matthew Wayne Traughber and wife, Samantha, Scottsville; Joshua Glenn Traughber and wife, Amanda, Adolphus; one daughter: Rebecca “Becky” Traughber, Adolphus; two brothers: James Hopkins and wife, Donna, Scottsville; Cody Hopkins, Franklin; three sisters: Freda Hardin and husband, Freeman, Scottsville; Ruby Gebhart, Keystone Heights, Florida; Myrtle Brown, Auburn; seven grandchildren: Katelyn Marie Traughber, Hailey Jo Traughber, Jakob Dylan
Traughber (Makayla); Matthew Traughber, John Walker, Austin Walker, Adaline Traughber; one great grandchild: Kurtley Grace Walker and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one brother: Bobby Dale Hopkins; infant sister: Judy Hopkins and one grandson: David Allen-Wayne Pedigo.