Sandra Taylor, age 75, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 2:15 a.m. at The Medical Center in Franklin.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, January 20 and from 6 a.m. until funeral service time on Friday at Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 21 at Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory with burial to follow in Restlawn Memory Gardens.
Sandra was born on July 15, 1946 in Franklin to the late Lewis Green Taylor and the late Ova Lee Brackin Taylor.
She is survived by her one son, Jeffrey Lane Taylor, Sr.; two grandchildren, Brittney Trickey (Stefan) of Franklin and Jeffery Taylor, Jr. (Chelsea) of Franklin; three great-grandchildren, Grayson Trickey, Layla Trickey and Preston Taylor; dog, Tanner; and caregiver, Judy Bunch.
Sandra was a 1964 graduate of Franklin-Simpson High School. She was a waitress for over 47 years, mainly working for the Town House Restaurant. She enjoyed baking cakes, mowing her yard, raising her son and grandkids and going to watch Jeffery at the ballpark.
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory website is www.gilbertfhonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844.