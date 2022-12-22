Henrietta Hudson, age 62, of Scottsville, died December 14, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held Monday, December 19 at Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory. Cremation followed the service.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 8:01 am
