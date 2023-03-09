Jackie L. Gregory w-pic

Jackie L. Gregory, age 79 of Franklin, died Sunday, February 26, 2023 at his residence.
Funeral services were held Thursday, March 2 at Crafton Funeral Home. Burial followed in Restlawn Memory Gardens.
Jackie was born on April 30, 1943 to the late Elmore Gregory and Mary Agnes (Craft) Gregory. He was a 1961 graduate of Franklin-Simpson High School and was a member of Salmon’s General Baptist Church. He was a self employed plumber, electrician and backhoe operator. He was also a member of New Salem Masonic Lodge #462, Simpson Benevolent Lodge #177 and the Rizpah Shrine Temple in Madisonville. He also belonged to numerous other masonic fraternities and organizations.
Jackie loved his family, riding motorcycle and riding in his 1969 Oldsmobile convertible.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Bennie (Banton) Gregory of Franklin; two sons, Tracy (Teresa) of Franklin and Robin (Donna) of Bowling Green; six grandchildren, Jordan (Michael) Newman of Franklin, Allyson (Roger) Thompson of Clarksville, TN, Rachel and Collin Gregory of Bowling Green, Zachery (Kelsey) Brandle and Austin (Michelle) Brandle of Franklin; five great grandchildren, Kaiser Gregory, Tucker Newman, Haden and Blake Watts and Slone Brandle. Also surviving are his three siblings, Carolyn (Jody) Gregory, Michael (Sandy) Gregory and Scott (Myra) Gregory all of Franklin.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Rizpah Shrine Temple, 3300 Hanson Road, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431 designated for the Lexington Shrine Hospital for Children. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
