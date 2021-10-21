Joan Grabruck Clark, age 87, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Cal Turner Nursing Home in Scottsville.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, October 20 at First Baptist Church in Franklin with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin.
Joan was born on June 27, 1934 in Pineville, Kentucky to the late Walter and Hazel (VanBever) Grabruck. She is preceded in death by her two brothers, Ronald Grabruck and Ryan Grabruck.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Ronnie Clark; one son, David Clark (Sebrena) of Franklin, Kentucky; one daughter, Karen Clark Klemm (Eric) of Franklin, Indiana; three grandsons, Kevin Carmichael of Greenwood, Indiana, Colby Clark of Nashville, Tennessee, and Tanner Clark of Nashville; one granddaughter, Kaley Bova (Ben) of Indianapolis, Indiana; and one great-granddaughter, Elsie Bova.
Joan was a member of Franklin First Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Bowling Green High and Western Kentucky University. While at Western she was a cheerleader and met her husband, Ronnie, who was a basketball player for Mr. Diddle.
Upon graduating from WKU, Joan and Ronnie moved to Auburn, where she taught school. Then, they moved for a brief time to Fort Smith, Arkansas and then to Franklin in 1962. She taught Physical Education for a total of 33 years at Auburn High School and Franklin Elementary and was named Physical Education Teacher of the Year five times in the state of Kentucky.
Joan enjoyed hosting/attending business affairs of her husband, supporting and attending activities of her son, daughter, and grandchildren, and attending WKU activities throughout the years.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Franklin Elementary Physical Education Equipment. Donations may be sent to: Simpson County Schools, Central Office, 430 South College, Franklin, Kentucky 42134, Attn: Joan Clark Fund. Envelopes are provided at the church.
